iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. 15,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,083. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

