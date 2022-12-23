Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

