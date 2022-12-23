Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.
Insider Activity
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.