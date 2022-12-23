Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,661 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the second quarter worth $478,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 235.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 47.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1794 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

