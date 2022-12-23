Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

