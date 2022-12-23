Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,760 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIV opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.