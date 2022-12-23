Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Stock Down 1.5 %
VIPS stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
