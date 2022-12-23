JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JATT Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.