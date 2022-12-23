Jefferies Financial Group Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$2.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.05. 299,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$329.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.