JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 281,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,864. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

