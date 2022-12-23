Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 30% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and $69,297.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014132 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227500 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0157825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.