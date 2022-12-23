JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $8.50

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

