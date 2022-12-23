JOE Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. JOE has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and $779,835.59 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

