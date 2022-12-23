JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.01. 8,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 767,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tobam raised its position in JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
