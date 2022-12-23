JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $106.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WOLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.0 %

WOLF stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

