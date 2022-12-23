JUMPN Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

