Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,604 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OEF opened at $169.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average of $177.11.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

