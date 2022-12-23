Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 9,533 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $84.36 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

