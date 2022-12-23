Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $553.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

