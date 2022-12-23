Karp Capital Management Corp Has $7.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

INDA stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

