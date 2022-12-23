Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $347,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.