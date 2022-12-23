Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 8,482 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

