Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 9,437 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for 3.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.82% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,415,000.

KIE stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

