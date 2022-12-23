Kaspa Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $81.40 million and $1.66 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,367,782,807 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,352,974,761 with 15,352,974,761.404068 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00553266 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,727,133.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

