Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $256.82 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004282 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $256.82 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 356,368,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,364,008 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.