KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.57. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.06 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 179,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

