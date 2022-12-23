KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $764,744.40 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $764,744.40 and $158,373.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,461,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,461,822 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,462,435.4044243. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00623295 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,813.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

