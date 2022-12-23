Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Raised to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kikkoman Price Performance
OTCMKTS KIKOF opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $81.00.
Kikkoman Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
