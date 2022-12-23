Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 409.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 45.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

