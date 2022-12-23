Konnect 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,730.28 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $31,730.28 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

