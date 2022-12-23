Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.60

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.60 and traded as low as C$101.57. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$102.85, with a volume of 5,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$109.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

