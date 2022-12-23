Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

