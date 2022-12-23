Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

