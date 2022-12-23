Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 93,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

