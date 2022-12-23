Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

