Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

