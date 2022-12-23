Lewis A. Fanger Acquires 10,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

FLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

