LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

