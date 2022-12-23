LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares makes up 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.30% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 4,383.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.