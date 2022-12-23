Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Purchases $11,560.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) CEO Julie Smolyansky purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $11,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Julie Smolyansky purchased 2,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Articles

