Linear Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $52.50 million and approximately $614,522.67 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

