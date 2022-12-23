Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,318 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
See Also
