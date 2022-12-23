Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,318 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

