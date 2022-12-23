Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 6.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 580,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 910,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ranjit Murugason sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £22,500 ($27,332.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,000.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

