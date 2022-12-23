Loom Network Market Capitalization Hits $56.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

