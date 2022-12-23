Loom Network Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.53 million and $8.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

