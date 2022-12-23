Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.94.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

