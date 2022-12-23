LUKSO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $876,531.74 (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $876,531.74 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00034355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
