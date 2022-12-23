Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Jonestrading

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LFT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.