Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Jonestrading

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.90.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LFT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.