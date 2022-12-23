Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $391.51 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.07 or 0.05064169 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.13 or 0.29569992 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

