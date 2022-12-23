Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.09 EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $287.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

