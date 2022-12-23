Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.